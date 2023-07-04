Financial Survey: CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (CIMDF) vs. Its Peers

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF – Free Report) is one of 280 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare CIMB Group Holdings Berhad to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CIMB Group Holdings Berhad and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIMB Group Holdings Berhad N/A N/A N/A CIMB Group Holdings Berhad Competitors 33.23% 9.17% 0.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.9% of CIMB Group Holdings Berhad shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.3% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIMB Group Holdings Berhad 0 0 0 0 N/A CIMB Group Holdings Berhad Competitors 1078 3008 2994 20 2.28

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CIMB Group Holdings Berhad and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 342.82%. Given CIMB Group Holdings Berhad’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CIMB Group Holdings Berhad has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CIMB Group Holdings Berhad and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CIMB Group Holdings Berhad N/A N/A 2.67 CIMB Group Holdings Berhad Competitors $3.47 billion $860.42 million 267.74

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CIMB Group Holdings Berhad. CIMB Group Holdings Berhad is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.6%. CIMB Group Holdings Berhad pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.3% and pay out 18.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad competitors beat CIMB Group Holdings Berhad on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About CIMB Group Holdings Berhad

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad provides various banking products and services in Malaysia and internationally. The Consumer Banking segment offers conventional and Islamic financial products and services, such as residential and non-residential property loans, secured personal loans, motor vehicle financing, credit cards, unsecured personal financing, wealth management, bancassurance, remittance and foreign exchange, deposits, and internet banking services to individual customers. The Commercial Banking segment provides banking credit facilities, trade financing, cash management, remittance and foreign exchange, and general deposit products, as well as an online business banking platform to small and medium-scale enterprises, and mid-sized corporations. The Wholesale Banking segment offers client coverage marketing and delivering solutions; financial advisory services on issuance of equity and equity-linked products, debt restructuring, initial public offerings, secondary offerings, and general corporate advisory; conventional and Islamic funding solutions covering trade, working capital line, capital expenditure, leveraging, merger and acquisition, leveraged, and project financing products; and holistic funding solutions, including cash management, trade finance, foreign exchange, custody and corporate loans, derivatives, structured products, and debt capital. This segment also engages in the treasury activities and services comprising foreign exchange, money market, derivatives, and capital market trading instruments; transaction banking and broking services; and wealth management solutions, as well as investment, securities financing, and trust services. CIMB Group Holdings Berhad was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

