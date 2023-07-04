First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Shares Purchased by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 703,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,024,000 after acquiring an additional 101,739 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 347,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,390,000 after acquiring an additional 18,172 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 332,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 20,005 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 263,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 156,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,740,000.

Shares of FAAR opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.37. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2293 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

