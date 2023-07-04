First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 723.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.52. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $42.64.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

