Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Acquired by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 104.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.95.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,002,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,002,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,884,625 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FI opened at $125.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.74. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.26 and a 1 year high of $126.55.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

