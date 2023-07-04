Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 55,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,477,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on FI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.95.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $125.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.74. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.26 and a 52 week high of $126.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,884,625. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

