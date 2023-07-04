Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Stock Position Trimmed by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 55,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,287,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 22.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $16,477,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 46,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.95.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Performance

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $2,884,625. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FI stock opened at $125.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.26 and a 12 month high of $126.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.74.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

