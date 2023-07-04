Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 119.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after buying an additional 5,741,044 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,178,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,122,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,635 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Flex by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,047,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Flex during the 3rd quarter worth $30,272,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Flex

In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $239,452.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,769.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $239,452.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,769.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $32,352.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,841.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 535,934 shares of company stock worth $14,136,703. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Flex Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FLEX stock opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $27.93.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flex

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Articles

