Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 92,651 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ford Motor by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 575,064 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1,072.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,007,386 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,693,000 after buying an additional 921,431 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.8 %

F stock opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.52. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.68.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

