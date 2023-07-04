Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ FORD opened at $0.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.47. Forward Industries has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 41.50% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Free Report ) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

