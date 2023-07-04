Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Trading Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ FORD opened at $0.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.47. Forward Industries has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 41.50% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter.
Forward Industries Company Profile
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.
