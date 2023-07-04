Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FELE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FELE stock opened at $103.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.05.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FELE has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $116,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,654.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $116,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,654.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $196,647.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,040 shares of company stock valued at $3,996,332 in the last three months. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

