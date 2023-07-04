FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Receives $17.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised FREYR Battery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 49.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 14.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 18.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of FREY opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 0.77. FREYR Battery has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. On average, analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

About FREYR Battery

(Free Report

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.