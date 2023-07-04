G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives $16.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.60.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

G1 Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

GTHX stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $127.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Trading of G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GTHX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.11. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 219.66% and a negative return on equity of 222.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 million. Equities analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 28.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 33,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,149,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 113,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 18,430 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 83,855 shares during the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

