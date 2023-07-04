Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ GLMD opened at $3.05 on Monday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.72.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.41.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals
About Galmed Pharmaceuticals
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Galmed Pharmaceuticals
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.