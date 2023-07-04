Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ GLMD opened at $3.05 on Monday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.72.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLMD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40,003 shares in the last quarter.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

