Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the May 31st total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company's shares are short sold.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of GTES stock opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.54. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.10 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GTES shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.35.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 47,809,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $545,029,827.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,597.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $578,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 71,130 shares in the company, valued at $822,974.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 47,809,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $545,029,827.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,597.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gates Industrial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in Gates Industrial by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,011,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,947 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 12,858.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,761 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,540,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,253 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $12,417,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,941,000 after acquiring an additional 735,282 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Articles

