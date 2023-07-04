General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in General Mills by 341.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,438,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,305,000 after buying an additional 2,659,821 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,432,000 after buying an additional 1,052,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in General Mills by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after buying an additional 1,051,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. StockNews.com lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.24.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $77.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.81. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.16 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

