GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39. GigaMedia has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.97.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 42.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of GigaMedia

GigaMedia Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.24% of GigaMedia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Free Report)

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.