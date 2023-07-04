GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39. GigaMedia has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.97.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 42.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of GigaMedia
GigaMedia Company Profile
GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
