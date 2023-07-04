GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives $57.12 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.12.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,374 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,889 over the last three months. 28.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 55.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 7.0% during the first quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

GTLB stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. GitLab has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $70.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.87 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.13.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

