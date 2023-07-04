Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GPP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Green Plains Partners from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Green Plains Partners Stock Performance

GPP opened at $13.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.83. The company has a market cap of $305.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08. Green Plains Partners has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

Green Plains Partners Dividend Announcement

Green Plains Partners ( NASDAQ:GPP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 49.38% and a return on equity of 3,308.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.87%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. 16.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

