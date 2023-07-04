Greggs (GGGSF) and Its Peers Critical Comparison

Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Free Report) is one of 62 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Greggs to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Greggs and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Greggs
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
|Greggs Competitors
|1121
|2753
|3008
|114
|2.30
Greggs currently has a consensus price target of $3,140.00, indicating a potential upside of 9,429.59%. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 32.39%. Given Greggs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Greggs is more favorable than its competitors.
Dividends
Institutional and Insider Ownership
42.1% of Greggs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Greggs and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Greggs
|N/A
|N/A
|153.72
|Greggs Competitors
|$26.96 billion
|$611.52 million
|185.27
Greggs’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Greggs. Greggs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Greggs and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Greggs
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Greggs Competitors
|2.01%
|15.36%
|4.99%
Summary
Greggs competitors beat Greggs on 10 of the 13 factors compared.
Greggs Company Profile
Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses. The company also operates through its own shops. Greggs plc was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.
