Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 641 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11,831.2% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,940,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873,668 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806,828 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $435,417,000. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,380,000 after buying an additional 1,420,235 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $220.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $221.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.