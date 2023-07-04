Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 90 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14,239.7% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,305,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,412,000 after acquiring an additional 42,010,836 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% in the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,523,000 after buying an additional 609,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $100,880,000. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $178.48 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.79 and its 200 day moving average is $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

