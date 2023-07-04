Grimes & Company Inc. Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $90.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.98 and its 200 day moving average is $97.04.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.