Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 5,409 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.07. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.