Grimes & Company Inc. Buys New Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 508,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,101,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,655,000 after purchasing an additional 15,822 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.63% and a negative return on equity of 153.68%. The business had revenue of $86.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.14 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 823,454 shares in the company, valued at $9,716,757.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 823,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,716,757.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $78,813.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 950,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,559.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,920 shares of company stock valued at $731,560 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

