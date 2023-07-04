Grimes & Company Inc. Cuts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,266 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 30.0% during the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 9.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at about $466,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $175.56 on Tuesday. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.27.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

