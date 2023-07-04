Grimes & Company Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 91.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,648 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,572,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,581,000 after buying an additional 822,028 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,336,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,718,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 331,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,983,000 after buying an additional 133,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 961,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,117,000 after purchasing an additional 130,075 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $106.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.13. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $107.33.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.