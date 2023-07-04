Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 460.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,944 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $72.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.08. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $1.3665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.