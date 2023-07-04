Grimes & Company Inc. Has $1.07 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after buying an additional 408,569,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $88,691,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after acquiring an additional 725,105 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $44.03 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

