Grimes & Company Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $154.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.27.

Tesla Trading Up 6.9 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $279.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.30, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.16 and its 200-day moving average is $183.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,980 shares of company stock valued at $12,295,859. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

