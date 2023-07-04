Grimes & Company Inc. Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 237.2% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,689.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 66,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 63,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $139.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $147.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

