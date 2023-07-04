Grimes & Company Inc. Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 386,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,982,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock opened at $215.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.46. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.