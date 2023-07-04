Grimes & Company Inc. Has $410,000 Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AZN stock opened at $65.25 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $202.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

