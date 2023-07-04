Grimes & Company Inc. Has $954,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 225.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. 92 Resources reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.5 %

CAT opened at $247.32 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $127.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.30 and a 200-day moving average of $233.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

