Grimes & Company Inc. Invests $459,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 47,009 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IWR stock opened at $73.28 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.66 and a 200 day moving average of $69.89.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

