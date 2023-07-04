Grimes & Company Inc. Makes New $234,000 Investment in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,409 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 3.3% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Block by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 140,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 51,686 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 25,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp bought a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Block

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $37,494.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $2,080,599.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 413,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,937,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $37,494.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at $4,438,441.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,868 shares of company stock valued at $10,323,760 over the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Block Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Block in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. CLSA lowered Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $93.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush raised Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.31 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $93.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.01.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. On average, analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

