Grimes & Company Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 243.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $68.83.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

