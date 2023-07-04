Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 504 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $90.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.04.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.