Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 72 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,277,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $3,602,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 27,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 22,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $370.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.10. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

