Grimes & Company Inc. Raises Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,375 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

