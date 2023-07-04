Grimes & Company Inc. Raises Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Motco acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in PACCAR by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $83.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $85.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.89.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Argus downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global downgraded shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.