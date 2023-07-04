Grimes & Company Inc. Reduces Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 90.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,387 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Cintas Stock Down 1.9 %

Cintas Announces Dividend

CTAS stock opened at $487.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $363.59 and a 12 month high of $497.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $474.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

