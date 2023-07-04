Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 1,999 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $77,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $446.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $446.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $424.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

