Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 235 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.
Altria Group Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of MO stock opened at $45.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day moving average is $45.66. The stock has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO
– Free Report
) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Altria Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.90%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.
About Altria Group
(Free Report)
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.
Featured Stories
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Grimes & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,671,000 after buying an additional 513,208 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,184,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,259,000 after acquiring an additional 218,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,266 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Altria Group Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of MO opened at $45.92 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO
– Free Report
) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Altria Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.
Altria Group Profile
(Free Report)
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.
Featured Stories
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.