Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 235 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $45.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day moving average is $45.66. The stock has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

