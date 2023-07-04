Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 290 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Ciena by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $42.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,171.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,171.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $88,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,780.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $506,675 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Articles

