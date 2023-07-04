Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 435 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SWS Partners boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $71.23 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $74.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.79 and a 200 day moving average of $68.15.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

