Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 437 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $224.59 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $174.48 and a one year high of $226.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

