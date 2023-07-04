Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 620 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB stock opened at $244.07 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $244.26. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

