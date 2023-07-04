Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 6,935,982 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 99.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,935,982 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.21. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

