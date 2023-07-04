Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 8,047 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,047 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 181.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,665,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,301 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 241,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 242.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 118,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 83,660 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADMA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $815.73 million, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.35 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

