Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 8,098 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,098 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UAA. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Under Armour by 75.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 82,568 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 24.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter worth $202,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.59. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $98,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 482,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,424.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

UAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

